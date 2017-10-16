Jürgen Klopp hopeful Liverpool's Adam Lallana can make injury return after November international break

Jürgen Klopp hopes to be able to call upon Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana again by mid-November, having pencilled in the clash with player's former club Southampton as a potential return date.

The midfielder has not yet played a single game in any competition this season due to a ruptured tendon in his thigh which he sustained in pre-season.

But he stepped up his recovery from his lengthy spell on the sidelines earlier this week. Having visited a specialist clinic in Qatar, he has now returned to Merseyside to continue his rehabilitation.

The 29-year-old is steadily nearing a long-awaited return to full fitness and Klopp revealed that Lallana is on target for a return next month - perhaps for the November 18 visit of the Saints to Anfield.

The manager told Liverpool's official club website: "It's absolutely good news. I cannot say now, but maybe after the next international break, he could be back."

Klopp said that the England international's return "would be fantastic" for the Reds because "everybody knows what kind of a quality player he is."

Reds boss accepts Reds' injury misfortune

Liverpool have had a few unfortunate injuries this season, first-choice right-back Nathaniel Clyne another player who has yet to feature since pre-season with a back issue.

Yet Klopp acknowledged that injuries are part and parcel of the game and simply looked forward to having Lallana available again.

"We don't have to think about this," he responded when asked whether he had pondered how things might be different without their injuries. "It is like it is."

He noted that Sadio Mané "didn't play a few games already" and is now injured, adding: "Adam is not in. Clyney is not in as well. But it's also a fact that other teams also miss players."

Klopp continued: "Of course, it's better if Adam could have scored in one game or another, but there is nothing we can do about this. It’s just good that he's back in a few weeks."

The absence of Lallana - who established himself as the creative deep-lying midfielder to link Liverpool's midfield and attack last term - has been sorely felt.

The Reds' No.20's influence, creativity and control will be a welcome addition upon his return, with Liverpool having consistently let themselves down with their inability to convert dominance into goals this term.