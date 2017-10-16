Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp: Loris Karius will start in goal for Maribor clash

Goalkeeper Loris Karius will return for Liverpool's latest Champions League outing, Jürgen Klopp has confirmed. 

The Reds travelled to Slovenia for Tuesday night's group stage tie with NK Maribor with Karius a member of the 21-man squad that flew out the previous day.

The Merseyside outfit have drawn both of their first two games in the competition to Sevilla and Spartak Moscow, both of which Karius started in after being picked as the club's 'keeper for European games.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website on the flight to Slovenia, Klopp said: "Yes, Loris will start. If nothing happens from here on the way to Maribor, then Loris will start."

Liverpool have no other major injury issues from Saturday's goalless Premier League draw with rivals Manchester United, though Klopp spoke of "a few little things" which he says is "how it always is after a game."

"So far the Doctor hasn't come to me to say one player or another is not available, so we're pretty much the same [squad as vs United]," the German explained.

He declared that they "have a couple of players more" in the travelling contingent but insisted it is still "the same squad" with "a few more players."