Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson staying patient for regular starts

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson is hopeful that as long as he remains confident then starts will start to come after an underwhelming start to his Anfield career.

The defender signed from Hull City for £8 million in the summer but two months into the season has featured just three times, having played second fiddle to the rejuvenated Alberto Moreno.

Indeed, he has featured in more games for his country than his club this season - having played four times for Scotland, who failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia last week. 

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Robertson said: "I've just got to be patient and hopefully it will turn and I'll get more game time at Liverpool."

The 23-year-old described himself as "realistic" and says he knows "how much quality is in the Liverpool squad", adding: "The three games I've played, I have been really happy with my performances." 

Robertson acknowledged the need "to be patient" and to ensure his head doesn't drop, insisting that as long as he remains confident then "hopefully it will work out" on Merseyside which he added he is "confident it will."