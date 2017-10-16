Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson staying patient for regular starts

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson is hopeful that as long as he remains confident then starts will start to come after an underwhelming start to his Anfield career.

The defender signed from Hull City for £8 million in the summer but two months into the season has featured just three times, having played second fiddle to the rejuvenated Alberto Moreno.

Indeed, he has featured in more games for his country than his club this season - having played four times for Scotland, who failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia last week.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Robertson said: "I've just got to be patient and hopefully it will turn and I'll get more game time at Liverpool."

The 23-year-old described himself as "realistic" and says he knows "how much quality is in the Liverpool squad", adding: "The three games I've played, I have been really happy with my performances."

Robertson acknowledged the need "to be patient" and to ensure his head doesn't drop, insisting that as long as he remains confident then "hopefully it will work out" on Merseyside which he added he is "confident it will."

"Moreno has worked hard for first-team return"

The Reds' No.26 has dipped in and out of Liverpool's match-day squads and has regularly been absent for Premier League and Champions League clashes.

But Robertson explained that it is not a mark of his own quality, or performances, but rather manager Klopp's preference for substitutes who can play in more than one position.

Robertson said: "For me and Moreno, if we start, great. If we don't, realistically we will be in the stand or not travelling [with the squad]. We have attacking people on the bench who can come on and change the game which we usually need."

On Moreno's incredible resurgence, the Spaniard having been written off before his pre-season performances, he said: "James Milner had played left-back all last season and a lot people on the outside probably thought Moreno was finished at Liverpool, but he has worked really hard in training to get everything right."

Robertson praised Moreno for having "played well" since his first-team return and said that while it has been "frustrating" that his signing "has probably lifted" his fellow defender, it has at least "given Liverpool two good left-backs."