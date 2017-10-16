As Zidane gushes about Bernabeu-bound Harry Kane, could the striker play in Spain every week?

To say Zinedine Zidane was praising Harry Kane ahead of Real Madrid's crunch meeting with Tottenham Hotspur would be an understatement.

To say that the Frenchman was gushing, when the topic of Kane was raised, would probably be striking the right chord.

"He's good at everything and he's always thinking about the goal in everything he does" said Zidane of the striker, who has scored 43 goals in just 38 games during the calendar year and comes into Tuesday's game fresh off picking up the Premier League's Player of the Month for September.

"He is a complete player. He did not seem to be one [at first], but in the end, he is," Zidane added.

The manager has sparked debate as to whether Real Madrid could be left pursuing a signing of Kane, who has claimed the Premier League top scorer prize in each of the last two years.

Refusing to be drawn on the topic of transfers, Zidane quipped; "I don't know what will happen in the future. But in the present, what he is doing has made him a very important player, a key player."

Mbappe money?

Despite the constant 'one season wonder', 'two season wonder', 'three season wonder' jibes thrown at Kane, it wouldn't be a complete surprise to see Madrid move for a well established goal scorer.

They've a large pot of money ready to go out and purchase their next Galactico after a failed summer chase of Kylian Mbappe, and with PSG really making moves to be the Kings of Europe, it might remind some that Madrid are still top-dogs.

Despite being a loyal servant with a decent record for Real, starting striker Karim Benzema is rarely secure in his starting spot going into a summer window, and next summer the balance may finally tip towards somebody else.

Could Madrid fans take to another British star?

Kane has a fantastic chance to prove himself not only to Zidane, but to the Real Madrid fans, in the next two weeks as Spurs face Madrid not only in Spain but back at Wembley in London.

It may be a supposed popularity with Madrid fans that forces Real Madrid into backing out of any move, given the way they've never really taken to current British star Gareth Bale, despite multiple cup-winning goals in big finals from the Welshman.

Even David Beckham wasn't universally loved by the Madrid faithful, and moving to Spain would be something of a brave risk for Kane.

Still, if Real Madrid stumped up the money to get him, Zidane really would have something to gush about.