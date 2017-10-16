As Zidane gushes about Bernabeu-bound Harry Kane, could the striker play in Spain every week?

To say Zinedine Zidane was praising Harry Kane ahead of Real Madrid's crunch meeting with Tottenham Hotspur would be an understatement. 

To say that the Frenchman was gushing, when the topic of Kane was raised, would probably be striking the right chord.

"He's good at everything and he's always thinking about the goal in everything he does" said Zidane of the striker, who has scored 43 goals in just 38 games during the calendar year and comes into Tuesday's game fresh off picking up the Premier League's Player of the Month for September.

"He is a complete player. He did not seem to be one [at first], but in the end, he is," Zidane added.

The manager has sparked debate as to whether Real Madrid could be left pursuing a signing of Kane, who has claimed the Premier League top scorer prize in each of the last two years.

Refusing to be drawn on the topic of transfers, Zidane quipped; "I don't know what will happen in the future. But in the present, what he is doing has made him a very important player, a key player."

 