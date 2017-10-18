Chelsea 3-3 Roma: Hazard heroics saves point against relentless Roma

Eden Hazard came to the help of Chelsea once again, as his late header managed to secure a 3-3 draw with the ruthless Roma despite having taken a 2-0 lead in the first-half. 

It was a good start for Antonio Conte's side with Álvaro Morata's half-chance before David Luiz opened the scoring in some style before Hazard added a second in the 37th minute, Aleksandar Kolarov got one back on his return to England but The Blues remained just ahead at the break. 

Eusebio Di Francesco's side came flying out of the traps for the second period as Edin Džeko's two goals managed to put Roma in the lead for the first time, but Hazard's header managed to save a point for The Blues. 

 