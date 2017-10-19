Red Star Belgrade 0-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Arsenal win away

Having faced huge criticism during the week after a 2-1 loss to Watford, Arsenal needed a big win to get back on track.

Arsene Wenger once again invested in youth with academy graduates such as Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all making the starting line-up.

The hugely changed starting 11 failed to impress however, with an extremely lacklustre performance. A moment of magic from French forward Olivier Giroud, saw Arsenal take all three points in Belgrade.

How did each Arsenal player do?