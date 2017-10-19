Sean Dyche plays down media speculation linking him to the vacant Leicester City position

Sean Dyche has explained, “my focus, I can assure you, is to continue to do what we’re doing and Manchester City on Saturday" after he was linked with the vacant Leicester City managerial role.

"My focus is still here"

Craig Shakespeare was sacked earlier in the week, leaving the former Premier League champions seeking their third permanent manager in just eight months.

Following an excellent start to the season, Dyche has been pinpointed as a possible replacement. However, the Burnley manager responded, "my focus is still here and always has been.”

Dyche is beginning to build his stock as an excellent Premier League manager and it is not the first time he has been linked with another position. Crystal Palace have been pinpointed in recent months, whilst some even suggested he should replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

However, Dyche put such speculation down to the excellent work of everyone at Turf Moor who have helped formulate the results on the pitch. He added, "this is not the first time I have been linked with clubs. It shows a respect of what the team do and what my staff do."

"If things change in the future, they change"

The former central defender explained that it is business as usual for him at Burnley. "I continue to get on with the work that I do. That’s it in a nutshell."

Dyche hinted his happiness at Burnley by stating, “I have been linked with numerous roles in numerous clubs over the last few years and I’m still Burnley manager.”

However, he did not rule himself out of a move elsewhere in the future. Dyche concluded, “I just continue to work here. If things change in the future, they change."

The Burnley boss and his side face their toughest test of the season on Saturday when they visit rampant league leaders, Manchester City.