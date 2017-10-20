Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp looking forward to intense Tottenham Hotspur clash

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is relishing an end-to-end attacking affair when his side take on Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds travel to London in need of victory - having won only one of their last five Premier League outings - to claw back the gap between themselves and their top-four rivals.

Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs are four points ahead of Liverpool but have won only one of their four league home games at Wembley, their temporary home as their new 60,000-seater stadium is built.

Yet both teams come into the game in good confidence from strong mid-week results in the Champions League, the Merseyside outfit claiming their biggest ever away European win and Spurs holding reigning champions Real Madrid to a draw on their own turf.

And having enjoyed several high-tempo meetings between the two clubs during his two years in England, Klopp is keen to see another attacking clash this weekend.

Reds boss hopeful his side can take the game to Spurs

Klopp told gathered press that under him, the club have "played so far well against Tottenham" and that the fixture is "a nice football game" that "every supporter can look forward to."

Explaining why he believes it is such an entertaining game, he said: "Both teams don't hesitate with any effort or investment. Both teams are always spot on and want to do their best."

The Reds boss noted that Spurs have "done a little bit better results-wise" than Liverpool this season but can still "play better than they've played", as he feels his team can too, insisting it will make for "an interesting game."

He praised Spurs' "fantastic development" during his two years in England and said that even after Pochettino's first season "you could already see what they can achieve in the future."

Klopp spoke of the importance of the North London club keeping their "decisive players" - apart from Kyle Walker - which he said is "a big job" and continued: "It will be a big challenge for them in the next few years because Harry [Kane] is not only one of the best strikers in Europe, he's one of the best strikers in the world and everybody knows that."

He also reserved particular praise for Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen as similarly gifted footballers, stating that Spurs "are in a really good moment as a club" and calling upon his Liverpool side "to challenge them."

Klopp declared that Spurs "know it will not be an easy game" and said the visitors must "play and see what happens."

"I'm really looking forward to this because we don't have a lot of these games where both teams are going for everything," he said. "Always against City it is like this, Tottenham is like this. That's it pretty much."

Wembley record of no concern to Klopp

Klopp has yet to win as a manager at Wembley - losing both the 2013 Champions League final and then the League Cup final, in his first season as Liverpool boss in 2015, while the club have lost all three of their last competitive visits to the national stadium.

But the German showed no concern at either record, insisting: "I've never played against Tottenham at Wembley so that's another thing. What I can say, the performance was always really good."

He insisted that former club Borussia Dortmund's display in the Champions League final was "really good" and that Liverpool were "unlucky in the penalty shoot-out" against Manchester City two years ago.

"But we don't feel bad when we see Wembley. It's a good place, a wonderful stadium, we've never played against Tottenham there," Klopp said. "It's nothing really. What we are thinking about is the game against Tottenham and not where we play."

"Reds cannot only focus on Kane"

Liverpool marshalled Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku well at Anfield last weekend, restricting him to a mere 22 touches in 90 minutes as the two teams played out a goalless draw. That saw them become the only club to stop the Belgian scoring in the league this season.

And they come against a similarly prolific front-man in Kane, who has 11 goals in all competitions for the North London club this season - all of which came in September.

Yet Klopp dismissed the comparison between the two and declared that Spurs have too many attacking threats to simply focus on their No.10.

He said: "They're both fantastic, fantastic strikers. The difference is that Harry's much more a part of the game when he's not scoring but I'm pretty sure Lukaku can make these steps still. He's pretty much not to defend, we just avoided the balls [into him]."

Klopp felt that cutting out the passes into Kane "must be key" too, but warned: "If you are too concentrated on one player then Alli is everywhere, in the box around the box, Eriksen shoots from everywhere or plays decisive passes. Or they have a wonderful skilled boy with Winks, obviously on a very good way. It's a good team - you cannot be concentrated only on one player."

Praising the club's development under Pochettino, the 50-year-old mentioned Ben Davies as "a perfect example" and said that with Danny Rose as first-choice, few people thought he "should play that much."

Klopp said, in his opinion, that Davies appeared to struggle "in the one-two moments" but applauded Spurs for staying "cool" with the Welshman and allowing him to make "big steps."

"He's a fantastic player. He probably was before, but I didn't know him that good before," Klopp admitted, reiterating the "big steps" that left-back Davies has made.

He added: "f you stay cool and stay full of trust and faith with players you are convinced about, then time can bring big, big things. Davies is one example."