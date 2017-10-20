Jürgen Klopp: Picking between Milner and Henderson for Liverpool's trip to Spurs not a problem

Jürgen Klopp says that the selection headaches he faces ahead of Liverpool's clash with Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday are not a negative problem.

The manager brought in James Milner in mid-week for the Reds' Champions League trip to Maribor and the midfielder's experienced influence proved crucial in a 7-0 win.

While not on the score-sheet, the 30-year-old's movement and intelligent running from deep allowed his side to attack fluently as did his crisp passing - setting up Philippe Coutinho for the second goal. 

It has been widely suggested that Milner should keep his starting spot ahead of skipper Jordan Henderson for the trip to Wembley Stadium this weekend, but despite needing to pick between the two, Klopp welcomes having difficult selection dilemmas. 

"It's no problem," he told journalists at his pre-Spurs press conference. "I was never in doubt about Milly. Nothing new about this. I'm really happy that he performed that well, like all the others."

Klopp declared that it is the situation that the club "wanted to have and need to have", with "more highest-quality players than eleven" to pick from to ensure a plethora of options.

"We play now meanwhile without Nathaniel Clyne, Sadio Mané and Adam Lallana and the best thing is we still have more players than we can use with the first whistle," he declared.

Klopp also spoke of his "respect" for Milner and labelled him "a very, very important player" for the club both "on and off the pitch", insisting there are "no problems" with having to pick between him and Henderson.