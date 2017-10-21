Should Arsenal change their system once again to revitalise their season?

Off the back of a number of poor defensive performances towards the end of last season, most notably a 3-0 loss to struggling Palace, Arsene Wenger decided to take matters into his own hands by changing his trusty 4-5-1 formation, to a new and improved 3-4-3.

With an extra defender on the pitch, Wenger’s side became more resilient at the back and leaked a considerably less amount of goals.

The wins began to roll in, with the North London side winning nine out their last 10 games, including an FA Cup Final Victory over London rivals, Chelsea.

The new formation suited the playing style of players such as Granit Xhaka, who began to find the form that every Arsenal fan had been waiting for since his £35million signing in the summer.

An inspired decision from the longest serving current Premier League manager, proved the 67-year-old still has the tactical ability to manage at the highest level.

Embed from Getty Images

Time for another change?

After a string of underwhelming performances, now may be the perfect time for a change in order to spark the Gunners’ season back into life.

A disastrous display at Vicarage Road, which saw Tom Cleverley score a 90th minute winner, showed clearly Arsenal’s current frailties, which need to be addressed sooner rather than later.

But what can be changed? With German international Shkodran Mustafi, ruled out for up to a month, Wenger could be tempted to change to a more attacking formation, playing four in defence.

With four at the back, this would free up space in the midfield, for a player such as Alex Iwobi or Reiss Nelson, that possess more attacking flair, to nail down a place in the starting 11.

Alexandre Lacazette may also excel in a new system that allows more players to be in and around him. Arsenal’s record signing has shown his ability in front of goal, scoring four goals so far this season, however has room to improve and this change may be perfect for him.

Özil unhappy

According to reports, Mesut Özil has told his Arsenal team-mates that he will be joining Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho has made it clear over the years, that he is a huge admirer of the German playmaker, once claiming he is the best number 10 in the world.

Having said this, a move up north definitely does not seem out of the question, however a change in formation may convince the German player of the year, that North London is the best place for him.

Özil has made it known that is favoured position would be to play behind the striker, in the number 10 role.

However, playing in Arsenal’s 3-4-3 formation, has forced him out wide on occasion, where he struggled in his first year in England.

A change to five in midfield, would allow the World Cup winner to play once again behind the striker, which may help him find the ability that so many are doubtful he has.

Everton there for the taking

A trip to under-performing Everton provides an opportune chance for Wenger to change his system and invest in the more attacking options he has at his disposal.

With Jack Wilshere performing so well in the week, as well as Reiss Nelson once again showing his huge potential, Wenger is spoilt for choice for Sunday’s game.