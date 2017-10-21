Huddersfield Town 2-1 Manchester United: Terrific Terriers end winless run and stun off-the-pace Red Devils

Huddersfield Town ended their six-match winless run in the Premier League with a spirited performance at the John Smith's Stadium, as they downed José Mourinho's Manchester United on a blustery day in West Yorkshire.

Aaron Mooy opened the scoring in the 28th minute, leading to mass jubilation amongst the 25,000 passionate blue and white supporters inside the ground, who were sent into a further frenzy when step-in striker Laurent Depoitre doubled the home side's lead minutes later to top off a hectic period, and ultimately win the game.

The Reds had conceded just twice in their eight opening league fixtures before the chaotic five minutes doubled that tally in uncharacteristic fashion against a team really struggling to find the net in the top flight.

The victory lifts David Wagner's newly promoted outfit back into the top half of the table, while United remain in second for the time being, however, now trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester City by five points after the Citizen's comfortable 3-0 home win against Burnley.

Wagner’s high-pressure style pays off

Manchester United tried to dominate possession, like they so often do, right from the starting whistle – the hosts had other ideas, though, which set up a balanced start to proceedings. The first sign of United danger came on seven minutes as Mathias Jørgensen was drawn out of position, helping Nemanja Matić to loft a through ball over the top for Romelu Lukaku, whose low effort was aimed straight at Jonas Lössl.

There was trouble involving Anthony Martial and Huddersfield Town captain Tommy Smith a few minutes later. The right-back flew in high on the sideline, to which the young Frenchman slightly retaliated towards, causing a touch of heads off the ball and subsequently both players receiving early bookings. Smith’s defensive partner, Christopher Schindler, joined him in the book shortly afterwards for a late lunge on Jesse Lingard in a dangerous position on the left.

The resulting free-kick was the first of many frustrating crosses by Ashley Young on the day, as the ball sailed behind and beyond his targets at the back post. Town got their first taste of an attack on 13 minutes when Tom Ince aimed a cross from the left wing at Elias Kachunga, but last season’s top scorer floated his header into the hands of David De Gea. The home supporters continued to roar on the Terriers, and exploded in hope of a 16th minute sending off when Martial clipped Danny Williams in a silly position to give away a free-kick on the right-hand side of the final third.

It was United’s turn to attack at the 20-minute mark as Ashley Young exquisitely turned Kachunga on the left before reaching the by-line and lofting, what should’ve made him the assistant of the opener, over the top of an unmarked, and clearly frustrated, Lukaku in the middle. Young did find the big Belgian minutes later though, and the unbalanced no. 9 fired a scissor kick way wide under pressure from Jørgensen on the penalty spot.

 