Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview: Spurs looking for long-awaited victory against the Reds at Wembley

Tottenham Hotspur are looking for a first victory over Liverpool in five years when they host the Merseyside outfit at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds have enjoyed an impressive unbeaten stranglehold over this fixture stretching back to November 2012, winning six of the nine Premier League meetings since then.

Despite finishing behind Spurs in seven of the last eight seasons, Liverpool have enjoyed recent superiority in the head-to-head meetings.

Their excellent record against the Lilywhites peaked between December 2013 and August 2014 when they won 5-0, 4-0 and 3-0 in three successive games - two of those at White Hart Lane.

Since Jürgen Klopp's appointment at Anfield, the two teams have drawn three times with Liverpool winning both encounters on Merseyside last season - but whatever the outcome, all five clashes  have resulted in entertaining all-guns-blazing contests.

The same is expected this weekend, with both sides in need of a statement victory for different purposes. Spurs go into the weekend five points off Manchester City with Liverpool already trailing the leaders by nine points, their title hopes already in ruins.

Yet this encounter takes on a different context at Wembley, with it uncertain which team the change of venue particularly benefits. 

Liverpool have not won a competitive fixture under the stadium's famous arch since February 2012, losing all three of their previous competitive visits including the 2015 League Cup final under Klopp.

Yet Spurs' form at their temporary home this season is hardly imperious, drawing against Burnley and Swansea City after a defeat to Chelsea.

They only claimed their first home win last weekend against Bournemouth, a game in which they were fortunate that the Cherries wasted their chances.

But Pochettino's side will be desperate to prove they have adopted a steeliness for the big games - with Liverpool no better a side to show that against.

While the Reds were heavily beaten by this season's frontrunners City, albeit with 10 men, they were 10 games without defeat against the top six last season while Spurs lost four matches.

That saw them collect exactly half of the available points - 15 of 30 - against their close rivals, but their recent big-game performances suggest that they could improve upon that tally this term.

A credible performance even in defeat to Chelsea and excellent displays to beat Borussia Dortmund and draw away from home against Real Madrid in the Champions League suggest that Spurs can carry their form against the league's weaker teams into their crunch high-profile meetings.

Those games could carry on added importance this season in a season in which the title race promises to be as tight as ever, City seemingly providing the benchmark with seven wins from eight and 29 goals.

Yet Liverpool too have something to prove against Spurs, and can also hardly afford to fall further behind their rivals. Defeat would leave them seven points off Spurs and likely 12 behind City.

Having won just two of their last nine games in all competitions, one of those a 7-0 thrashing of Slovenian side NK Maribor in Europe in mid-week, doubts have risen over their prospects this season and their overall progression under Klopp.

With the title likely out of reach due to the superior strength of City, Manchester United and Spurs, their target is to consolidate last season's top-four finish and - as they've failed to do too many times in the Premier League era - simply try to build on their progress.

The Reds' inconsistent defence, which has conceded 12 goals in the league alone - double that of Spurs' goals against column - threatens to hinder their chances and their finishing has deserted them of late too.

Klopp will hope the demolition of Maribor on Tuesday night can help Liverpool's glittering front-line click into gear and find the kind of goalscoring form that can make them near impossible to defend against.

The tactical battle expected to ensue, between arguably the two best high-pressing teams in the top-flight, promises to make for an intriguing high-tempo encounter with it difficult to anticipate which team will thwart the other best.

With the clash also containing some of the league's most in-form players in the likes of Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, Christian Eriksen and Philippe Coutinho, Sunday's game is seemingly unmissable.

 