Everton 2-5 Arsenal: Ruthless Gunners K.O. Koeman

A glorious Wayne Rooney strike wasn't enough to help Everton to a first win in October, Arsenal coming from behind to win 5-2 at Goodison Park and further increase the pressure on Toffees boss Ronald Koeman.

Despite a poor start, Everton did take a surprise lead 12 minutes in, Rooney bending in a peach against the Gunners at the same end he did some 15 years ago.

However, the home side never looked in control of the game and were punished either side of half-time by Arsenal, Nacho Monreal with the equaliser before Mesut Ozil headed in to make it 2-1. Idrissa Gueye was sent off midway through the second-half before Alexandre Lacazette scored Arsenal's third, Aaron Ramsey adding a fourth late on. Oumar Niasse netted a late consolation but that wasn't the final goal, Alexis Sanchez adding a fifth.

Everton will end the day in the relegation zone, with increasing pressure coming on the board to relieve Koeman of his duties.

Gamble on youth doesn't pay off

Koeman sprung something of a surprise with his selection, dropping Davy Klassen to the bench and opting to start young Nikola Vlasic alongside Gueye in midfield, with Morgan Schneiderlin out injured following pulling up against Lyon on Thursday.

Arsene Wenger did something for the first time this season, in opting to start Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette all together, seemingly looking to capitalise on an out of form and low on confidence home side.

Rooney rolls back the years in spite of early Arsenal dominance

Arsenal were favourites coming into the game and showed why in the first ten minutes, forcing Jordan Pickford into early action.

Some sumptuous play from Sanchez and Ozil set Ramsey free in the area with less than two minutes on the clock, Pickford getting a fingertip on the Welshman's shot to divert it wide.

As if that wasn't enough of a warning sign for Everton, the Toffees' back three was left exposed again as Pickford blocked Sanchez somewhat clumsily minutes before Lacazette forced the 'keeper into a near-post save.

The French striker had another opportunity to score before too long and really should have, Arsenal carving Everton apart once more. The ball was rolled into the area, Lacazette spinning Michael Keane inside the six-yard-box before shooting straight at Pickford.

Despite those opportunities, it was Everton who took the lead after 12 minutes, Wayne Rooney rolling back the years with a fine strike.

Much credit must go to Idrissa Gueye, his tenacity seeing him dispossess Granit Xhaka inside the Arsenal half, slipping the ball to Rooney who watched Per Mertesacker back off before curling a supreme finish into the top corner from 20 yards.

Rooney's strike came 15 years and three days after he announced himself to the world with a stunner against Arsenal as a 16-year-old, the veteran proving he can still do it just two days shy of his 32nd birthday.

Double-salvo does for the Toffees

Whilst the goal upped the atmosphere around Goodison Park, it didn't do much to improve Everton's defending.

Pickford was forced into action again as he spilt a Sanchez free-kick straight to Ramsey, the young goalkeeper doing well to recover, picking himself up to block the second shot.

Arsenal's equaliser would eventually come a little before half-time, from an unlikely source.

Pickford didn't cover himself in glory despite saving Xhaka's deflected shot, pushing the ball out to the on-rushing Monreal, the 31-year-old quick in both mind and feet as he smashed the rebound into the near post.

Arsenal could, and should, have been ahead before the break as their dominance went on.

Having argued with the referee for not giving Ashley Williams a second yellow, Sanchez missed a chance to put his name on the score-sheet after good work to get into the area, Pickford wise to stand up as the Chilean looked to dink him. Williams, incidentally, was replaced by Tom Davies at half-time.

Sanchez's mood was improved just a few minutes into the second-half, Everton's defence again poor as the Gunners went ahead.

Turning provider, Sanchez raced down the left fairly unchallenged, doing well to cut back inside and find the advancing Ozil with an impressive ball in, the German doing the rest as he powered a header into the roof of the net.

Hosts fall apart in final half hour

Everton's day went from bad to worse as they were reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes left on the clock, Idrissa Gueye having no complaints with Craig Pawson's decision as he lunged in late on Xhaka, picking up a second yellow card.

It hadn't looked like Everton were getting back into it but it really was all over following the red card, Lacazette scoring his first away goal for Arsenal to make it 3-1.

Vlasic's loose ball was pounced upon, Arsenal driving forward against a wayward Everton defence, Sanchez to Ozil and then Ozil into Lacazette who finished with ease, the game growing all too easy for the Gunners.

Given he'd played a role in all three goals, Sanchez having just one assist to his name for the day didn't seem quite right, and it seemed he though so too.

Continuously going at Everton, refusing to take his foot off the gas, the forward blazed a header narrowly wide from Hector Bellerin's cross in his best chance of the day, just before Xhaka pinged a shot from range off the crossbar.

A fourth goal would come, watched by a nearly-empty Goodison Park, minus the jubilant away end.

Yet again, Everton's defence were picked off by Arsenal, substitute Wilshere sliding the ball to Ramsey who made up for earlier misses with a composed finish.

There would be more goals yet, another substitute making an impact, Oumar Niasse scoring comically for Everton as he tapped in following poor play from Cech. Unfortunately for the striker, you get the feeling it's a goal that will be quickly forgotten.

The final goal, however, would go to the Gunners, Sanchez finally netting as he danced around the Everton defence before firing an accurate shot into the bottom corner.

A 5-2 win for Arsenal, with Wenger's team selection vindicated.

What now for Ronald Koeman?