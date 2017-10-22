Everton 2-5 Arsenal: Ruthless Gunners K.O. Koeman

A glorious Wayne Rooney strike wasn't enough to help Everton to a first win in October, Arsenal coming from behind to win 5-2 at Goodison Park and further increase the pressure on Toffees boss Ronald Koeman.

Despite a poor start, Everton did take a surprise lead 12 minutes in, Rooney bending in a peach against the Gunners at the same end he did some 15 years ago.

However, the home side never looked in control of the game and were punished either side of half-time by Arsenal, Nacho Monreal with the equaliser before Mesut Ozil headed in to make it 2-1. Idrissa Gueye was sent off midway through the second-half before Alexandre Lacazette scored Arsenal's third, Aaron Ramsey adding a fourth late on. Oumar Niasse netted a late consolation but that wasn't the final goal, Alexis Sanchez adding a fifth.

Everton will end the day in the relegation zone, with increasing pressure coming on the board to relieve Koeman of his duties.

Gamble on youth doesn't pay off

Koeman sprung something of a surprise with his selection, dropping Davy Klassen to the bench and opting to start young Nikola Vlasic alongside Gueye in midfield, with Morgan Schneiderlin out injured following pulling up against Lyon on Thursday.

Arsene Wenger did something for the first time this season, in opting to start Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette all together, seemingly looking to capitalise on an out of form and low on confidence home side. 

Rooney rolls back the years in spite of early Arsenal dominance

Arsenal were favourites coming into the game and showed why in the first ten minutes, forcing Jordan Pickford into early action. 

Some sumptuous play from Sanchez and Ozil set Ramsey free in the area with less than two minutes on the clock, Pickford getting a fingertip on the Welshman's shot to divert it wide.

As if that wasn't enough of a warning sign for Everton, the Toffees' back three was left exposed again as Pickford blocked Sanchez somewhat clumsily minutes before Lacazette forced the 'keeper into a near-post save.

The French striker had another opportunity to score before too long and really should have, Arsenal carving Everton apart once more. The ball was rolled into the area, Lacazette spinning Michael Keane inside the six-yard-box before shooting straight at Pickford. 

Despite those opportunities, it was Everton who took the lead after 12 minutes, Wayne Rooney rolling back the years with a fine strike.

Much credit must go to Idrissa Gueye, his tenacity seeing him dispossess Granit Xhaka inside the Arsenal half, slipping the ball to Rooney who watched Per Mertesacker back off before curling a supreme finish into the top corner from 20 yards.

Rooney's strike came 15 years and three days after he announced himself to the world with a stunner against Arsenal as a 16-year-old, the veteran proving he can still do it just two days shy of his 32nd birthday.

 