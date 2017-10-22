Roy Hodgson remains positive despite late Palace defeat to Newcastle
Photo: Serena Taylor

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was pleased with the performance of his team, despite losing 1-0 to Newcastle yesterday.

Improvements being made 

After last week’s home victory over Chelsea, this was another improved performance from Crystal Palace, however missed chances prove key as Newcastle’s Mikel Merino scored the only goal of the game with only four minutes of normal time remaining.

“I cannot criticise our performance," said Hodgson.

"From the first minute to the last it was everything I expected and under normal circumstances would have got us a result.

"There were some very good performances from us in particular. The quality of our play was very good."

From a Matt Ritchie corner, James McArthur’s header rebounded of Merino and looped over Palace keeper Julian Speroni to seal the victory.

That slice of luck meant Merino scored his first ever Premier League goal, and moved the magpies up to sixth in the table.

 