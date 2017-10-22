Jürgen Klopp: Liverpool must ensure players like Coutinho and Can are not looking elsewhere

Liverpool need to continue to build a project that ensures their best players are not considering moves elsewhere, believes Jürgen Klopp.

The Reds fought hard to prevent Barcelona from prizing away star midfielder Philippe Coutinho from the club in the summer even in spite of the Catalans offering a bid of around £120 million.

Yet are expected to have to fend off offers again next summer, and perhaps even in the January transfer window, with the La Liga giants determined to sign the Brazilian.

Elsewhere Emre Can is reportedly in talks with Juventus with his current contract expiring in 2018 and talks having stalled over a fresh deal.

Can's wage demands and insistence on a release clause means there has been no progress between the club and his representatives, although talks have been ongoing for many months.

While Klopp does not doubt the pair's current commitment, he admitted it is uncertain whether the pair will be at Anfield beyond next summer.

Many have suggested that Coutinho will remain on Merseyside until the end of this season before leaving for Barcelona as Naby Keïta arrives from RB Leipzig, with a £48 million deal already wrapped up.

Reds boss unmoved by transfer speculation

Klopp said: "What I can say, in general as a club, and how I understand it, we have to still create a situation where players want to be part of it with all they have. In this moment, we have this."

He declared that in his squad "nobody thinks about January" or "about June or July" and that "everyone wants to now be part of this."

But he admitted that "there will come transfer windows" and Liverpool will have to and "see what happens", insisting that if want-away players approach him "early enough" then they will "find a solution."

"That's not a problem," he continued. "We have to do as a club everything until the players give me signs that they are somewhere else or whatever."

He declared that he does not "think about it" and that "there is not a shadow of a doubt" that Can is "100 per-cent here" mentally despite links to other clubs.

Liverpool's desperation to keep Coutinho has been justified by his recent form, having scored in four of their last five games - all away from home - to return to the first-team fray in sublime style.

Quizzed as to whether it is inevitable that Coutinho leaves in 2018, Klopp insisted he has "no clue" and that they "don't talk about things like this" and instead "will see."

"Can you imagine what it would be like if it was like this and I said: 'Yes, we have an agreement'?" said Klopp, insisting that at the moment the "100 per-cent truth" is "that nobody thinks about this."

He said that it "would not make sense" in both cases of the club and the player but refused to fully dismiss the suggestions: "No there is no agreement, yes there is an agreement. It is not important in the moment. We have other moments when we have to talk about these things, but not in October."