Jürgen Klopp frustrated by Liverpool's poor defending "in all parts" in heavy Tottenham defeat

Jürgen Klopp could not hide his frustrations at the basic defensive errors of his Liverpool side as they were resoundingly beaten by Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

The Reds conceded three or more goals for the third time in just nine Premier League games, having now leaked 16 in total - their worst top-flight total since 1964-65.

Harry Kane netted a brace while Heung-min Son and Dele Alli also scored as Liverpool suffered yet another heavy defeat after a week that had raised confidence.

Only the Merseyside outfit's own poor finishing denied them a win over Manchester United before their attack finally found full gear in a 7-0 thrashing of Maribor in the Champions League.

But Klopp must now engineer another return to confidence as his Liverpool side - without back-to-back wins in all competitions now since August 27 - look to bounce back from such a setback.