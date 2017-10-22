Mauricio Pochettino delighted by all-round team display in Tottenham's emphatic win over Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino hailed the all-round team performance of his team and insisted that the players deserved all the credit after thumping Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley Stadium.

Spurs claimed only their second Premier League win under the arch and their first over the Reds since November 2012, with Harry Kane netting a brace and Heung-min Son and Dele Alli both scoring.

The Reds outfit could not live with Spurs' counter-attacking threat in the first-half, while the Lilywhites' third and fourth goals both came from set-pieces in front of a league-record crowd of 80,827.

The three points takes the North London side up to third, level on points with second-placed Manchester United, and five points off front-runners Manchester City.

Speaking to his post-match press conference afterwards, Pochettino hailed what he felt was an excellent display from all of his players.