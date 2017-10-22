Analysis: Tottenham Hotspur end a fantastic week with an impressive win

Attention returned back to the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur after a well-earned draw at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night. 

On the back of their first Premier League win at their temporary home, Spurs faced a much greater challenge against a fierce Liverpool attack. 

If the victory against Bournemouth killed the 'Wembley curse' - this thumping of Liverpool certainly buried any remaining concerns.

No stopping Kane

Once again we find ourselves seeing Harry Kane single-handedly tearing a team apart. Going into the game Kane had bagged six for the season in the league - all coming away from home.

It only took the 24-year-old four minutes to capitalise on some sloppy defending from the Reds. He confirmed the win in the second half as he found himself in the right place at the right time against a Liverpool defence that official guest, 56-year-old Diego Maradona probably fancied his chances against.

Kane's goalscoring ability is second to none. However, he also showed the other qualities he adds to the team. Losing Dejan Lovren on the halfway line, Kane provided an inch-perfect pass into the feet of the on running Heung-min Son for the Lilywhite's second. 

Also, after having a shot blocked in Liverpool's box he sprinted 95-yards back to try and win the ball back - showing he adds a lot more than just goals to this thriving Tottenham team. 

 