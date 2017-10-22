Analysis: Tottenham Hotspur end a fantastic week with an impressive win

Attention returned back to the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur after a well-earned draw at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

On the back of their first Premier League win at their temporary home, Spurs faced a much greater challenge against a fierce Liverpool attack.

If the victory against Bournemouth killed the 'Wembley curse' - this thumping of Liverpool certainly buried any remaining concerns.

No stopping Kane

Once again we find ourselves seeing Harry Kane single-handedly tearing a team apart. Going into the game Kane had bagged six for the season in the league - all coming away from home.

It only took the 24-year-old four minutes to capitalise on some sloppy defending from the Reds. He confirmed the win in the second half as he found himself in the right place at the right time against a Liverpool defence that official guest, 56-year-old Diego Maradona probably fancied his chances against.

Kane's goalscoring ability is second to none. However, he also showed the other qualities he adds to the team. Losing Dejan Lovren on the halfway line, Kane provided an inch-perfect pass into the feet of the on running Heung-min Son for the Lilywhite's second.

Also, after having a shot blocked in Liverpool's box he sprinted 95-yards back to try and win the ball back - showing he adds a lot more than just goals to this thriving Tottenham team.

Son providing the pace

Much like against Borussia Dortmund, Mauricio Pochettino set Tottenham out to soak up Liverpool's attack and then catch them on the counter-attack. To capitalise on the break Spurs required Son's immense pace.

Not only for his goal did we see Son tear through the Liverpool team demonstrating his incredible pace and clinical finishing. Shortly after the South Korean's goal, his pace saw him get the better of the visitor's defence as his resulting shot cannoned off the bar.

Son provided Tottenham with another outlet against the Reds, something different to what Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli offer. His incredible energy saw him get in behind Liverpool on numerous occasions, punishing a defence that looked solely out to stop Kane.

Dele dropping deeper

Before the game, Dele Alli was suffering from a five-game goal drought. The Englishman saw himself involved a lot more as he sat slightly deeper as he and Christian Eriksen sat either side of Harry Winks .

His goal came from one of his only touches in the opposition box, which saw him come running in from deep to meet a poorly headed clearance from Joel Matip.

What was just as impressive as his volley, was the maturity that he showed whilst sitting in a deeper position. He demonstrated great passing ability along with some strong tackles that broke up potential threats from the Liverpool team - which Alli was able to create into Tottenham attack.