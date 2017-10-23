Five possible successors to Ronald Koeman at Everton

Ronald Koeman’s time at Everton has drawn to a close and the Blues will be quickly searching for a new boss.

David Unsworth will likely take temporary charge whilst Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright search for the man to replace Koeman on the Everton touchline.

We’ve drawn up a list of five somewhat realistic potential candidates the Blues could attract, ranging from well-known names across Europe to a few current Premier League managers who may be being considered to step into the Goodison Park role.

Thomas Tuchel

The former Borussia Dortmund boss is currently out of a job since parting ways with the German club in May.

In the past, he has stated that he wants to manage in the Premier League but was not targeted by any clubs before joining Dortmund in June of 2015. There had been reports that he was being considered for the Newcastle United job when Alan Pardew left to join Crystal Palace.

The Bavarian-born boss has already reportedly rejected a chance to take over at Leicester City, favouring his chances of waiting for a more established club to come along elsewhere in Europe.

Tuchel has a set and clear system that could adapt well to Goodison Park. His high-intensity game is less gegenpressing and more counter-attacking with pace utilising wing backs higher up the pitch.

His system worked to great success whilst at Mainz, as the 44-year-old led the club to it’s highest ever Bundesliga table finish, finishing seventh and securing Europa League football.

Whilst his system in attack can be a little predictable when an opposing team allows Tuchel’s side to play on the ball and retain plenty of possession, the style of playing on the last defender’s shoulder and playing plenty of through balls could suit the current Everton team down to a tee.

Tuchel may be tough to get but the Blues at least have to ask the question of the German boss.

 