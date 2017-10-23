Classic Matches revisited: Tottenham Hotspur 0-5 Liverpool – Sizzling Suárez shatters shaken Spurs as Liverpool gunned for long-awaited title

Many Liverpool fans will find it hard to believe that they were a side that came within two points of lifting their first Premier League title only three years ago, fast forward to Sunday and Jürgen Klopp's men left the English capital on the end of a embarrassing defeat.

Goals from Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dele Alli secured a 4-1 win for Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium with Liverpool's defensive incapabilities coming to the forefront once again, with Dejan Lovren taken off after just 30 minutes with the Croatian taking some of the blame for the first two goals.

Liverpool's clash in North London back in the 2013/14 season will bring back many good memories for Red side of Merseyside, as it was one of the many bright sparks in an excellent campaign for Brendan Rodgers' men as they looked to end the club's 24-year wait to bring a league title back to Anfield Road.

The December clash at The Lane saw Liverpool needing the three points to maintain their place in second place going into a hectic Christmas period, but were rocked early on with the news captain Steven Gerrard would be absent from the side.

Taking over the armband in some style

Suárez was already having a stellar campaign as he headed to The Lane with 15 league goals already under his belt, it was the Uruguayan who took over the armband in Gerrard's absence into a stadia that had become quite the bogey ground for The Reds over the years having lost there on the last six occasions with the last win coming back in 2008.

However the afternoon belonged to the visitors and Suárez as he put in one of the most significant individual performances the English top-flight had seen in recent years, and it all started in 18th minute as he opened the scoring.

​It was excellent from the striker as bombed forward looking to get the pass through to Jordan Henderson which was blocked by Michael Dawson, but Suárez didn't stop his run as Henderson did well to get the second bit of the cherry and put the forward through on goal. Suárez still had a lot to do as he bared down on goal with his excellent fake shot sending Kyle Walker sliding past with no danger before slotting it home.

It is all well scoring the goals but Suárez was looking to also play provider just before the half-hour mark as they were a lick of paint away from doubling their lead, he chipped the ball to the edge of the area where Philippe Coutinho was waiting. The Brazilian's effort into the turf did have Hugo Lloris beaten but it clattered off the crossbar.

​Scoring at the right time

André Villas-Boas' side were giving little to nothing in terms of attacking prowess as the first period was coming to its close, but to be fair to them their priority remained in stopping Liverpool's ferocious attack from completely suffocating their defence and they were left powerless to Liverpool doubling the score.

Henderson was put through clean on goal but the onrushing Lloris was there to block, it was obvious that it would be Suárez that would be quickest to the follow-up as he looked to chip the Frenchman but he managed to stretch with all his might to claw it away. However it didn't prove to be enough as he pushed t back into the feet of Henderson and the former Sunderland man made no mistake as he buried the half-volley into the bottom corner.

It would have been surprising for Spurs fans to see their players not have nosebleeds as they pressed high late into the period and even more so to see the ball in the net, Simon Mignolet fluffed his lines with the back pass which saw him pressured by Roberto Soldado. The Spaniard was still looking to get his Spurs career going and the goal could have been the catalyst as he knocked it into an empty net, but it proved to be another false dawn as he was judged to have fouled the Liverpool stopper.

Going from bad, to worse

The rain was beginning to come down in North London and it proved to be no different for the visitors, as they continued to pepper their opponents goal with chances after the restart as they looked to further the home side's misery.

Their best chance arrived from an unlikely source as Mamadou Sakho looked to get in on the action, Spurs did deserve to be punished for their lack of defensive awareness from the cross which left Sakho completely unmarked but the Frenchman somehow managed to clatter the post with an effort which looked easier to score.

It had already been a miserable afternoon for Villas-Boas' team and it certainly left the Portuguese coach's future at the club very much on thin ice, and it only got a lot worse from the 63rd minute as Paulinho was given a straight red. Once again it was Suárez who played a part in another major event as the striker got a touch onto the ball to take it past the Brazilian midfielder, that proved crucial as Paulinho continued to follow through with his boot going into the chest of the Uruguayan and referee Jonathan Moss had no hesitation with giving Paulinho his marching orders.

It's raining, it's pouring, The Reds keep on scoring

If Liverpool weren't dominating before they certainly took it over after their man advantage, as they racked up three more goals in the last quarter of the clash to round off their impressive performance.

2013 was a time when young defender Jon Flanagan was being touted as the next big thing even famously by legendary full-back Cafu, and he only brightened his star at White Hart Lane as he opened his account for The Reds. The ball was played through to Henderson whose first pass was blocked but followed that up with an excellent back heel to Suárez, he curled a cross into the back-post where Flanagan was waiting to hit the volley off the underside the crossbar.

​The Uruguayan had been devastating through the clash and didn't look to be finished as he compounded further misery with his second and Liverpool's fourth of afternoon. It was substitute Luis Alberto who was on hand to be the provider as he played through to the striker, Lloris once again came flying off his line but didn't work on this occasion as he simply chipped it over the Frenchman's arm and it bounced into the far corner.

Many inside White Hart Lane will have wanted Moss to blow the whistle and end their misery, but Liverpool still managed to find time for one more goal to round it all off. Suárez was there again as he put the ball through the eye of a needle past Dawson into the feet of Sterling, the youngster showed no nerves as he took the touch before sweeping it into the bottom corner.

The aftermath

The clash proved to be the final curtain call for Villas-Boas as he would be sacked the following giving the team's run of poor form, Tim Sherwood stepped up to the first-team position and had an impressive start to his tenure in the new role as he remained undefeated in his opening six matches.

However it ended up being a disappointing campaign overall as they finished up in sixth in the Premier League, they faired even worse on the cup front as they were out in the early stages of the League Cup, FA Cup and the Europa League.

​It was certainly a different situation down at Anfield as Liverpool continued to go from strength to strength as the season went on, there was a slight hangover from the resounding win in North London but proved devastating going into the New Year as they would lose just one game between January and May.

However it was that single that would inevitably cost them their elusive title as Gerrard's infamous slip saw them defeated 2-0 by Chelsea, their 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace would prove to be the final nail in the coffin as Manchester City went on to lift the title ​and Liverpool's wait for a Premier League triumph continued.