Former Arsenal legend Ian Wright backs Lewis Dunk for England call-up
Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk is being tipped for a call-up to the England national team following his outstanding start to the season.

With the Seagulls sitting 11th in the current Premier League table, the 25-year old has received the backing of former Arsenal legend Ian Wright to be included in manager Gareth Southgate's squad.

Wright showers Dunk with praise

Speaking to BBC 5 Live Sport, the Gunners second all-time leading goal scorer said "They're starting to talk about Dunk as someone who could maybe, if he carries on what he's been doing, be an inclusion.
 
"It's not something I'd be too adverse to because I've seen him and haven't seen anyone block as much. The last person was John Terry and, of course, there was Martin Keown as well."

 