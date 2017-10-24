Andre Ayew leads West Ham to an incredible Wembley comeback
With that comes the end to tonights live commentary of the Carabao Cup fourth round clash between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. I have been Brogan Clasper running you through the game, until next time good night. 

Two goals from Andre Ayew started the revival and Ogbonna's glancing header clinched the win for the Hammers. Spurs looked out of ideas after a solid first half performance where they cruised to a 2-0 win. 

An incredible night for the visitors. Tottenham looked more than comfortable at the break as they were two goals up. However, harsh words from the under-pressure West Ham boss Slaven Bilic obviously sunk in as the Hammers came back out to turn around what looked to be a certain defeat. 

Full Time - West Ham have done the unthinkable and turn around a two-goal deficit away to Tottenham!

90+3' - West Ham are nearly there as there is only a matter of seconds left. 

90+3' - An Eriksen cross is cleared by West Ham. 

90+2' - All West Ham players behind the ball as they look to grind out the win.

90+1' - Tottenham come closes to clinching a much-needed leveller but, West Ham clear their lines. 

90' - A minimum of 4 minutes added on will be played. 

89' - Penalty claim for Spurs as Dele goes down in the box from a corner. However, he is ruled offside. Free kick to the visitors. 

88' - Lanzini OFF Marko Arnautovic ON

88' - West Ham slow down the play as they make another substitute.

Five minutes of normal time to go, there is normally a late goal or two between these teams if previous ties are anything to go by. 

85' - N'koudou has all the time and space in the world as Spurs look to counter-attack. His first touch is far from admirable and goes straight out of play. 

83' - Tottenham substitute Son OFF Nkoudou ON.

 

 Ogbonna rises highest to head West Ham into the lead.