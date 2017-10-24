Andre Ayew leads West Ham to an incredible Wembley comeback

With that comes the end to tonights live commentary of the Carabao Cup fourth round clash between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. I have been Brogan Clasper running you through the game, until next time good night.

Two goals from Andre Ayew started the revival and Ogbonna's glancing header clinched the win for the Hammers. Spurs looked out of ideas after a solid first half performance where they cruised to a 2-0 win.

An incredible night for the visitors. Tottenham looked more than comfortable at the break as they were two goals up. However, harsh words from the under-pressure West Ham boss Slaven Bilic obviously sunk in as the Hammers came back out to turn around what looked to be a certain defeat.

Full Time - West Ham have done the unthinkable and turn around a two-goal deficit away to Tottenham!

90+3' - West Ham are nearly there as there is only a matter of seconds left.

90+3' - An Eriksen cross is cleared by West Ham.

90+2' - All West Ham players behind the ball as they look to grind out the win.

90+1' - Tottenham come closes to clinching a much-needed leveller but, West Ham clear their lines.

90' - A minimum of 4 minutes added on will be played.

89' - Penalty claim for Spurs as Dele goes down in the box from a corner. However, he is ruled offside. Free kick to the visitors.

88' - Lanzini OFF Marko Arnautovic ON

88' - West Ham slow down the play as they make another substitute.

Five minutes of normal time to go, there is normally a late goal or two between these teams if previous ties are anything to go by.

85' - N'koudou has all the time and space in the world as Spurs look to counter-attack. His first touch is far from admirable and goes straight out of play.

83' - Tottenham substitute Son OFF Nkoudou ON.

Ogbonna rises highest to head West Ham into the lead.

80' - Tottenham substitute Rose OFF Eriksen ON.

80' - Trippier steps up to take the free kick. However, it is fired well wide.

79' - A very congested final third is proving difficult for Spurs to break through. Ben Davies earns a free kick on the edge of the box.

77' - West Ham make their first substitute of the game. Fernandes OFF Obiang ON.

77' - Tottenham looking desperate here as Dele fires well over the bar from 20-yards.

74' - Rose cuts in on his right, his cross is cleared only to Sissoko whose shot is fired over the bar.

Ayew claims his first.

72' - First substitute of the game. Llorente OFF and Dembele ON.

70' - Tottenham left stunned. Ogbonna meets the corner who is left unmarked, heading into the far corner.

GOAL WEST HAM!

67' - Tottenham rocked by this revival from the visitors.

64' - Sissoko's cross is met by Dele who firmly hits his volley goal-bound. Adrian stands strong to save it.

62' - Whatever Bilic said at half time has certainly hit home as West Ham look like a new side in this second period.

61' - Tottenham fail to clear their lines, Foyth plays Lanzini onside who squares it to Ayew who pokes it home.

GOAL AYEW AGAIN!

60' - Fernandes concedes a foul for a high foot. Tottenham now look under pressure.

57' - West Ham go close to drawing level as Ayew heads over the bar.

56' - The resulting corner is cleared to Fernandes who fires the ball back into the box. His shot is initially saved but Ayew is who is completely unmarked slots it home.

GOAL AYEW!

55' - Young Argentine Juan Foyth deals very well with Andy Carroll down the left flank leading to a corner.

53' - Rose lacking off passing options decides to run with the ball by himself. He eventually releases the ball but Llorente is a yard offside.

50' - Trippier plays a long ball upfield to Son. Spurs passing it neatly up top in search of their third.

49' - West ham break down the left, the cross from Cresswell is forced out by Danny Rose. Corner to the visitors.

47' - Son is challenged by Kouyate which leads to a heated discussion between Rose and Noble on who should get the ball.

46' - We are back underway here! A massive second half needed by the visitors.

Dele celebrates with Son, who has set-up both goals.

A comfortable first-half for Spurs, who have looked fully in control without needing to come out of second gear. West Ham on the other hand, if they do not put in a huge performance in the next 45 minutes it will only add to the pressure of manager Slaven Bilic.

45+1' - Mike Dean has blown for half-time.

45' - Ther officials have indicated a minimum of ONE minute added time.

44' - Tottenham showing the quality that this 'second string' team possesses with more great link-up play, nothing comes of it.

42' - West Ham get their first shot on target as a long-range shot from captain Mark Noble is easily stopped from Michel Vorm.

39' - Spurs break with two on two. However, Dele decides to ignore Son who makes a great run and is tackled in the meantime.

37' - Dele showing some quick footwork on the flank, plays a neat one-two with Son before his shot is deflected off the head of Declan Rice past a helpless Adrian.

GOAL DELE!

35' - Tottenham really do look like they're in second gear but could do with another goal to secure their lead.

33' - Alderweireld clears up once again as Lanzini looks to thread a ball through to Cresswell.

32' - Ayew does well to wriggle away from Dier but Byram is flagged offside in the middle.

30' - The resulting corner ends up in a West Ham free kick.

29' - Sissoko places a neat pass into Son, his shot deflects out for a Tottenham corner.

26' - Cheikhou Kouyate concedes a foul in the Spurs box as the whistle comes to the rescue of Spurs following a free kick from Lanzini.

Sissoko slots it past Adrian.

22' - West Ham take their free-kick short and Aaron Creswell fires in a low driven cross which is cleared by Foyth.

18' - Spurs so close to doubling their lead. Trippier's cross finds Alli at the far post whose header forces Adrian into a smart save.

17' - Manuel Lanzini beats Trippier for pace. However, his pass is intercepted by Toby Alderweireld who draws a foul from Andre Ayew.

15' - Tottenham dealing with West Ham's attack well with Sissoko looking to be the outlet to start their counter-attack.

11' - More great passing from Spurs but it is Kieran Trippier's cross this time which is overhit.

9' - Juan Foyth steps in to stop a West Ham attack, the first tackle the youngster has had to make.

8' - Sissoko finds space down the right-hand side. However, his cross is overhit.

6' - A fantastic flick from Dele finds Son, who then runs at the West Ham defence. Son picks out Moussa Sissoko who is in acres of space and tucks it home first time.

GOAL SISSOKO!

3' - Tottenham with some neat passing but no clear chances yet.

1' - Referee Mike Dean blows the whistle and we are underway at Wembley!

The teams are ready and head out of the tunnel.

Noticeably Harry Kane has been granted a well-earned rest ahead of Saturday's clash at Old Trafford. Despite this Spurs still have a strong starting XI with many players looking to impress Pochettino.

Meanwhile, Andy Carroll returns straight to the starting XI and Mark Noble returns to captain his side.

Danny Rose makes his first start since 31st January and Heung-min Son earns his 100th Spurs appearance.

West Ham United subs: Hart, Fonte, Masuaku, Obiang, Arnautovic, Haksabanovic, Chicharito .

Tottenham Hotspur subs: Gazzaniga, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Dembele, Winks, Eriksen, N'koudou.

West Ham United starting XI: Adrian, Byram, Ogbonna, Rice, Kouyate, Cresswell, Noble (C), Fernandes, Lanzini, Ayew, Carroll.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Vorm (C), Trippier, Foyth, Alderweireld, Davies, Rose, Dier, Sissoko, Dele, Son, Llorente.

So, just over an hour till kick off. Teams news coming your way very soon...

Spurs are looking to continue their fine form, having earned a hard-fought point at the Bernabeu in the Champions League and cruising to all three points with an impressive 4-1 win over Liverpool on the weekend.

West Ham are looking to finally find some consistency. They were embarrassed in front of their own fans on Friday night in their game against newly-promoted Brighton - who came out comfortable winners.

Just over a month ago the two Londoners met in the league. At the London Stadium, Tottenham clinched all three points in a typically heated clash between the two clubs. Spurs found themselves 3-1 and cruising comfortably. However, after the sending off of Serge Aurier the visitors had to put in a back against the wall performance to grind out the win.

Tottenham have a huge game ahead of them on Saturday in the early kick-off. They travel to Old Trafford where they will face a Manchester United team who are also out to challenge for the title. With a huge point to prove on the weekend, it is expected that Mauricio Pochettino will rest the majority of his key players ahead of the clash.

Tottenham Hotspur Key Players: With the expected absence of Harry Kane, Pochettino is likely to include summer signing Fernando Llorente. The Spanish target man is still waiting to score his first goal for his new employers since his move on transfer deadline day in September. Along with Llorente we could see Heung-min Son start, having impressed against Liverpool on the weekend. Claiming a goal and coming close to a second, Son could find himself partnering Llorente up top. A partnership that could work well with the height of Llorente and the pace of Son.

West Ham Key Players: Manuel Lanzini has a good history against Wednesday nights hosts. Having all but ended Tottenham's title challenge last season with his goal which proved to be the winner. Lanzini will be out to continue where he left off - after missing the Premier League clash last month.

Danny Rose is set to make his first start after being side-lined for nine months. The 27-year-old suffered a knee injury against Sunderland last season and only made his return against Real Madrid last week, with a 10-minute appearance.

Belgian Mousa Dembele is also in contention to claim a spot in the starting eleven, the Spurs midfielder has suffered from a long-lasting injury.

Also, youngster Juan Foyth is in line to make it two consecutive starts in the competition after he played in the last round in Tottenham's 1-0 victory over Barnsley.

Striker Andy Carroll is also set to make his return after serving his one-match suspension. The Englishman was sent off after earning two yellow cards in the space of a minute in West Ham's draw away to Burnley.

West Ham goalkeeper Adrian started in the previous two rounds of the cup, therefore is likely to replace regular starter Joe Hart between the sticks.

Ahead of the clash Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said: "We are resting players because they need to rest and we don't want to take risks."

"Now it's Wembley we'll put more effort? No. It is a big game anyway, it is a cup game, who goes through gets the quarter-final. Whenever we play Spurs it is massive, it is a derby." The Croat added.

Under-pressure West Ham boss Slaven Bilic spoke of his talks with the owners over his job: "We were talking about the situation and we agreed we have to get points very, very soon."

