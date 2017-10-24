2019 Women’s World Cup Qualification (UEFA) – Group 5 round-up

One game in particular brought about the biggest shock.

Germany 2 -3 Iceland

Brita-Arena in Wiesbaden set the scene for one of the bigger upsets of this qualifying round when Iceland defeated Germany. Dagný Brynjarsdóttir got Iceland of to a good start when she made it 1-0 after 15 minutes, but Alex Popp got Germany back into it just before the end of the first half.

Iceland would take the lead again after 47 minutes through Elín Jensen, before Brynjarsdóttir scored her second of the day to make it 3-1. Germany applied some heavy pressure towards the end of the game, and did get one back when Lea Schüller scored in her first ever appearance for the German senior team.

Germany never found another goal and Iceland could celebrate an important 3-2 win. This was the first loss Germany have suffered in a World Cup qualifying campaign since 17th of June 1998.

Slovenia 0-4 Czech Republic

The Czech Republic got their second win of the qualifying campaign when they travelled to Športni park Domžale to face Slovenia. It was a very one sided match where Petra Divišová scored a first half brace to make it 2-0 to the visitors at half time. Tereza Kožárová made it 3-0 after 72 minutes with her fourth goal of the campaign before Lucie Voňková scored the final goal to make it 4-0.

Germany 11–0 Faroe Islands

After their defeat to Iceland, Germany had to get back to winning ways when they faced Faroe Islands. It was a one-sided affair where Germany eventually won 11-0. Hasret Kayıkçı scored four times, while Alex Popp and Tabea Kemme both scored a brace. Kathrin Hendrich, Babett Peter and Lina Magull scored a goal each. Germany had 43 shots with 21 of them on target so it could have been even worse for the Faroes.

Czech Republic 1-1 Iceland

Iceland had a game against the Czech Republic to look forward to after their huge win against Germany a few days earlier. Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, who scored twice against Germany, made it 1-0 to Iceland with a minute to go of the first half. However, Iceland could not hold on to the lead and the Czech Republic got back into it when Eva Bartoňová equalised after 63 minutes. Neither team found a winner and they take a point each.