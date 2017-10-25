Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah expresses delight at scoring twice on home debut

Arsenal fans have witnessed many great strikers down the years; the likes of Ian Wright and Thierry Henry are two names who are often still on the lips of supporters.

Yet on Tuesday evening, as the Gunners struggled to break down Championship side Norwich, the crowd would be hailing a new hero. The cry from the stands was that of 'Eddie, Eddie, Eddie'.

They were of course cheering Eddie Nketiah, a talent who after last night's performance has had the baton handed onto him as one of the Gunners' brightest prospects.

The striker has made a fleeting appearance in the Europa League this season, and also featured in pre-season, but his home debut was where he announced himself. Within 15 seconds of being introduced to the action with five minutes left, he scored with his first touch.

Then in extra time, he rose the highest from a corner to head home his second of the game and send Arsenal into the next round of the Carabao Cup.

It may be a competition that doesn't mean a lot to a host of Premier League clubs, but Nketiah's two goals will mean the world to him.

Dream come true

Arsenal fielded a heavily under strength side on Tuesday, a similar team to line-ups fielded in the Europa League. However with things appearing tougher than usual, eyes were cast on a hugely young bench. You'd be forgiven for thinking there was nothing any substitute could do to change the game but Nketiah proved that wrong.

Speaking about the game, he praised manager Arsene Wenger for giving him the opportunity to come on: "I’m just thankful for the boss for giving me that opportunity to play and show what I can do," he said.

"It’s a dream come true for me to get on and score not just one, but two goals to win us the game," Nketiah reflected.

The 18 year old was released from Chelsea at the age of 14, but is now determined to do well at Arsenal, a club he has supported growing up. "I’m just thankful for all the fans for the support they gave me, it’s great. I’m a childhood fan of the club, so for the fans to get behind me like that is a dream come true," Nketiah stated.

Inspired by previous greats

After scoring against Norwich, Nketiah became the first player born after Arsene Wenger took over the club to score for the Gunners. It's an incredible statistic, but he hopes to create more history and follow in the foot steps of some of the greats that have gone before him.

He said: "Thierry, Dennis Bergkamp, Ian Wright - they were all great strikers and attacking players and I watched them a lot, especially Thierry.

"When he [Henry] was working with us I used to work with him quite a bit on and off the field, so I’m just trying to emulate even a little bit of what they can do," Nketiah reflected.

