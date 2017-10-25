Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn signs new-and-improved five-year contract

Ben Woodburn has signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool to commit his long-term future to the club.

The teenager, who turned 18 earlier this month, agreed improved terms to extend his stay at the club as he continues his rise through the Anfield ranks.

Highly-rated Woodburn broke into the first-team into Jürgen Klopp's first full season last year.

He made his debut in the Premier League against Sunderland before scoring in just his second senior appearance, against Leeds United at Anfield in the League Cup, to become the club's youngest ever goalscorer in November 2016. 

The Wales international, who also netted on his international debut in a World Cup qualifier against Austria last month, has so far played 10 times for the Reds - including once this season, again in the League Cup. 