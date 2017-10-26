Arsenal shareholders send message of displeasure with protest votes at AGM

There has been another incident of unrest inside the hierarchy of Arsenal Football Club, with shareholders holding a protest vote against the re-election of club chairman Sir Chips Keswick and director Josh Kroenke at the club's annual general meeting. 

Saving them from the lions den 

Gunners fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the running of their club in the last few seasons, with their frustration mainly vented towards the lack of investment and the management of Arsène Wenger which has seen protests become more frequent with a turn towards the leadership opposed to the French coach. 

The Arsenal Supporters' Trust issue a letter on the eve of the meeting stating to vote against the re-election of Keswick and Kroenke, with at least 200 shareholders turning up to the AGM. 

The majority of which voted against the re-election of Keswick and Kroenke, but it proved all in the vain as the senior Kroneke's 67% holding in the North London club helped retain the pair. 

This action shows for the first time a significant unrest inside the inner-workings of the club, which were only heightened as the end of the AGM been met with slow claps and booing. 