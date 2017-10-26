Jimmy Case warns Southampton about Brighton's threat to their South Coast dominance

Jimmy Case​ thinks ​Brighton & Hove Albion ​could challenge Southampton for South Coast bragging rights this season.

The Saints ​have not failed to finish below any of their local rivals since the 2010-11 season, when they were promoted alongside League One champions Brighton into the ​Championship.

The closest a South Coast club has come to finishing above The Saints was last season when ​Bournemouth ​finished below them on goal difference.

Brighton head into the local derby on Sunday at The AMEX Stadium knowing that a win can take them above the Saints having enjoyed a stellar return to the first division.

Ex-Southampton, Bournemouth ​and Brighton midfielder Case, who was part of the Seagulls side last time they were in the top-flight in the late eighties, said: “It’s very nice to see them in the top-flight after what they’ve been through."

Case returned to The Seagulls at the age of 39 for his second spell at the club before, managing them briefly when they struggling to stay in the Football League in the late nineties.