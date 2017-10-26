Sean Dyche "will continue to get on with the job" at Burnley despite being linked with Everton

Speculation linking Sean Dyche to the Everton hot seat vacated by Ronald Koeman has been rife all week but the Burnley manager looks set to stay at Turf Moor as he nears five years in charge of the Lancashire club.

Dyche admitted that he has been through such speculation "several times now and I just continue to get on with the job here."

"This is not our story"

Dyche is now the seventh longest-serving manager in the English professional game at a particular club but he appeared to nullify rumours suggesting that timeline would start again at Everton.

He commented, "I am flattered to be linked and recognised but this is not our story."

However, Dyche admitted that he was "surprised in the modern world of football" to be in the same job for so long. He explained, "there are so many differentials now at how it can change and how quickly it can change, that you never know what’s around the corner."