Beni Baningime looking for more first-team action following Everton debut

Beni Baningime says he is looking for more first-team action after making his Everton debut against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

The 19-year-old midfielder was a late addition to the starting line-up after Morgan Schneiderlin began feeling ill prior to the team being named for the game.

Baningime had been a standout performer for David Unsworth’s under-23 side last season as they won the Premier League 2 title and was immediately drafted into the first team by the now Everton interim boss.

Speaking to EvertonFC.com, Baningime said his debut game has “given me a taste for more” and is hopeful that he can “carry on” with more impressive displays similar to as he put in against Chelsea.

He added that he “couldn’t have imagined” his debut would “come that quickly” but it “was absolutely great.”

Not being fazed on debut

The Congo-born midfielder admitted he only found out he was making his full first-team debut two hours before the team’s pre-match meeting and was “nervous before the game.”

Yet, once he took to the Stamford Bridge pitch all the “nerves just go away” and he was able to play his normal game.

Baningime also thanked Unsworth for giving him his chance at the first-team level. The midfielder said the interim boss has “had the confidence in me since day one” and that “gives you confidence” when the manager and his staff “really believes in you.”

Academy link-up helped

The Blues lined-up with four Everton academy graduates on Wednesday night as Tom Davies, Jonjoe Kenny and Wayne Rooney joined Baningime in the starting line-up.

It was the academy link-up that helped the 19-year-old midfielder throughout the game. He said it was “definitely helpful to play alongside Tom” as the players are from the same age group and they have “played a lot together.”

Baningime also added that he “played a lot with Jonjoe last season as well” so it was “great” to also play alongside him at the first-team level.