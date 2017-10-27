Brighton boss Chris Hughton wants club to "stay grounded" ahead of Southampton clash

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton insists his side must "stay grounded" ahead of their Premier League clash with Southampton.

The Seagulls go into the game off the back of a 3-0 thumping at West Ham United that sees them sit 12th in the Premier League table in their first top-flight campaign since 1982-83.

Hughton provides injury update

Brighton's squad are relatively healthy as they gear up to take on the Saints and ahead of the game, Hughton said: "The only injury at this moment is Steve Sidwell. He will still be a while but he’s making good progress. Apart from him, everyone else is fit and available, which is very good news."

The Englishman also gave an update on duo Sam Baldock and Beram Kayal, who he said "have played in the last two under-23 games" but have not "had the training and build-up that the others have had."

He continued: "They looked good in the games and have worked very hard on their rehab programmes."

The Seagulls also welcome back Tomer Hemed from a three-match ban, which Hughton said is "a big boost."

"He was in very good form before the ban, so it’s great to have him back," the manager explained. "We also have Izzy Brown who can play up front, but his best position, at this moment, would be just off the striker.”