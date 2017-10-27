Reading vs Middlesbrough Preview: Both sides look to kick-start their seasons at the Madejski

It’s fair to say both Reading and Middlesbrough had high expectations at the start of this season.

The Royals reached last season’s Championship play-off final after finishing on 85 points while Boro spent over £50 million on new players following their relegation from the Premier League.

Even so, after 13 games, both are dwindling in the bottom half of the table ahead of tomorrow’s clash at the Madejski Stadium.

Managers Jaap Stam and Garry Monk will see the game as an opportunity for their respective sides to kick-start their stuttering campaigns.

Here’s what you can expect from tomorrow’s match.

 