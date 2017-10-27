Jurgen Klopp admits that he cried when Huddersfield Town secured promotion

When Huddersfield Town earned promotion to the Premier League back in May, there could well have been another Premier League manager in the stands watching the drama unfold.

Liverpool manager, and David Wagner's best friend was invited by his fellow German along to watch the play off final against Reading. Jurgen Klopp decided against attending in person, as he didn't want the attention taken away from his friend and the teams bidding for the top flight.

Klopp however, did watch the match, from another friends house in the South of France.

The Liverpool boss told of his emotions on that day "I was nervous like hell, afterwards, Ulla [Klopp's wife] sent him a video of me crying like a baby when it happened, the final penalty, as I could not stop."

As the game fizzled out to a goalless draw (although chances had been available on both sides, with Town the closest on more occasions), extra time could not separate the teams, so a penalty shootout ensued. The tension and pressure went skywards.

Embed from Getty Images

Friends & Rivals

Regarding the match on Saturday and celebrations against best friends Wagner stated: "But this now, Anfield, he in one dugout, I in one dugout, this will be strange for sure,'

'If we score the winner, I will celebrate for sure. And I know he will celebrate as well if he scores the winner!'

For 90 minutes the friendship will be put aside, as the teams battle it out on the pitch. Klopp agrees saying that "And on this day, we will do everything to beat Huddersfield, for sure. And after that, we will have a talk like it is always"

So, for a short period of time, Klopp and Wagner will not be friends, but rivals - however, all will be forgotten after the final whistle goes as the best friends will go back to how it was before. Klopp is the godfather to one of Wagner's children, and Wagner was the best man at Klopp's wedding