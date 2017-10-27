Sadio Mané and Adam Lallana due back after next international break says Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp hopes that Liverpool duo Sadio Mané and Adam Lallana can both return from injury after the upcoming November international break.

Mané has missed the Reds' last three games due to a hamstring injury that he picked up playing for Senegal over the previous international break earlier this month, while Lallana has yet to play a single competitive game this season.

The midfielder picked up a thigh problem during Liverpool's Audi Cup pre-season preparations which has kept him sidelined for the first three months of the campaign, but is edging towards a return to full training.

Elsewhere Nathaniel Clyne - also yet to play for Liverpool this season - is also progressing well says Klopp, offering an update on the injured trio ahead of this weekend's Premier League encounter with Huddersfield Town at Anfield.