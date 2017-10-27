Sadio Mané and Adam Lallana due back after next international break says Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp hopes that Liverpool duo Sadio Mané and Adam Lallana can both return from injury after the upcoming November international break.

Mané has missed the Reds' last three games due to a hamstring injury that he picked up playing for Senegal over the previous international break earlier this month, while Lallana has yet to play a single competitive game this season.

The midfielder picked up a thigh problem during Liverpool's Audi Cup pre-season preparations which has kept him sidelined for the first three months of the campaign, but is edging towards a return to full training.

Elsewhere Nathaniel Clyne - also yet to play for Liverpool this season - is also progressing well says Klopp, offering an update on the injured trio ahead of this weekend's Premier League encounter with Huddersfield Town at Anfield.

Reds boss waiting until duo are back at full fitness

Asked about the fitness of Mané, Lallana and Clyne, Klopp declared that the pair are doing "very good" but are not an "option" to face Huddersfield on Saturday, Maribor on Wednesday or West Ham United next weekend.

But the German insisted: "After the international break, I think Adam and Sadio are back. It will be close, so hopefully they can train during the international break and be part of the normal training."

He revealed that Lallana was "part of the warming up" with the rest of the first-team squad in training "for the first time", insisting that the midfielder's face "showed how happy he was about this."

On Mané and Lallana, Klopp insisted that he witnessed them "both with the fitness coaches on the pitch doing technical things" and said that "all looks good."

"In the end they all need to be at 100 per-cent [to be an option]," he continued. "They aren't at the moment, so that's it. But they're on a good way."

Should Klopp's time-line be correct, Mané and Lallana could be fit for the trip to their former club Southampton on November 18, which comes four days before a huge Champions League clash at Sevilla.

Philippe Coutinho also appears to have joined the trio on the sidelines with an adductor-related problem which could keep him out for the visit of Huddersfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum is fit to feature after returning to training from a minor knee injury which meant that he missed the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.