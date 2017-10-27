United boss José Mourinho insists that he "really wanted" Nemanja Matić over Tottenham's Eric Dier

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has insisted that he "really wanted" midfielder Nemanja Matić this summer.

Ahead of United's clash with Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday, Mauricio Pochettino accused the Portuguese coach of putting Spurs midfielder Eric Dier in a "compromising position."

"I have the player I want to have"

Mourinho splashed the cash once again in the summer as he looked to build upon a successful first season at Old Trafford which produced two major trophies.

He made four signings and one of those was a raid on his former club Chelsea to spend £40million on Serbian midfielder Matić

Matić has made an excellent start to the campaign for The Red Devils, however it has been suggested that the 29-year-old might not have been the first-choice option for Mourinho. 

Dier has been a long-term target for Dier in the last two summer windows for United. Those links looked as thought they had been put to bed with the signing of Matić but Pochettino brought the situation to light once again. 

The Argentine accused Mourinho in his new book of putting the young Englishman in a "compromising position", but ahead of their clash on Saturday lunch-time, Mourinho stated that he got the player he "really wanted" in the end. 

"I have the player that I want to have," Mourinho told his pre-match press conference. "Probably I have the player that I didn't think it was possible to have."

"But in the end," the coach added. "We got the player that I really wanted."