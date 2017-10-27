West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City Preview: Baggies seek first win since August against leaders

West Bromwich Albion will go in search of their first win since August as Premier League leaders Manchester City roll up to The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies are without a win since their 1-0 win at Burnley on the second weekend of the campaign, when Tony Pulis' side had won back-to-back league games.

They face a City side who came through a thorough examination in the Carabao Cup fourth round at the hands of Championship table-toppers Wolverhampton Wanderers, who took the Citizens to penalties but valiantly lost.