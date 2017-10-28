Arsenal 2-1 Swansea City: Player ratings as Gunners battle from behind for three points

After an impressive performance last week away at Everton, Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger named an unchanged 11 from the team that put five past the Toffees as they welcomed Swansea City.

That meant Alexandre Lacazette, Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil started together for just the second time this season at the Emirates.

It was Arsenal who started the brighter of the two teams, with chances from Sánchez and Laurent Koscielny in the first 10 minutes putting the Gunners on the front foot.

However, it was all to change as Sam Clucas put Swansea ahead on 22 minutes, completely changing the flow of the game.

A poor first touch followed by a slip from Koscielny allowed Tammy Abraham to slip a perfect through ball to Clucas, who slotted through the legs of Petr Čech.

The North London side failed to reply with any tenacity and headed into the changing rooms at half-time, 1-0 down.

Whatever Wenger said at half-time seemed to do the job, as a seemingly completely different Arsenal team came out for the second-half.

Just six minutes after the break, Sead Kolašinac smashed home from inside the box, before turning provider for Aaron Ramsey who finished off a sweeping move.

A much better second-half performance saw Arsenal see out the game for a 2-1 victory over the Swans in what was Wenger's 800th Premier League game in charge of the club.

