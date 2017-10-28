Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Barnsley: Harvey Barnes heaps pressure onto Carlos Carvalhal with superb second-half equaliser

Sheffield Wednesday were left to rue missed first-half chances              in the Championship as they drew 1-1 with Barnsley at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon. 

Everyone connected with the club was aware of the significance of Wednesday's two home matches this week after a run of poor form. They put in a very impressive first-half performance and deserved to take the lead through Adam Reach.

However, Barnsley were far better in the second-half and were able to equalise through a superb strike from Harvey Barnes

Owls dominate first-half at Hillsborough

Joost van Aken was drafted into the Owls' starting line-up for this one due to Glenn Loovens being suspended following his dismissal in the 2-0 defeat to Derby County last weekend. Carlos Carvalhal opted to stick with the same forward line as both Gary Hooper and Steven Fletcher retained their place in the side. 

Wednesday could have taken the lead very early on but Tom Lees could not divert his header from Ross Wallace's corner on target. Despite the home side dominating the opening 10 minutes of the game, they almost gifted Tom Bradshaw the opening goal following a misplaced pass from Kieran Lee but his shot was well blocked. 

The hosts continued to create numerous opportunities but the away side managed to survive an intense period of pressure. Steven Fletcher had a great chance to open the scoring but fluffed his lines following a great cutback from Reach. 

However, Barnsley did still look a threat on the counter. They could have taken the lead midway through the first-half but Kieran Westwood was able to tip Cameron McGeehan's free-kick around the post. Despite a bright spell from the Reds, Wednesday came within inches of taking the lead as Lee's long-range strike hit the inside of the post. 

The Owls did manage to take the lead just minutes later through Reach. He found himself with time and space on the edge of the box before his scuffed shot somehow found a way into the back of the net to make it 1-0. Adam Hammill was having a lively game for the away side but was lucky to escape with just a yellow card following a poor challenge on Fletcher. 

 