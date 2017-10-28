Sunderland 1-2 Bristol City: Đurić denies Black Cats a point as search for elusive home victory continues

Sunderland AFC's search for a win at the Stadium of Light continues, as a second-half effort from Milan Đurić secured a narrow 2-1 win for Bristol City on Wearside. 

It was positive start to proceedings for The Black Cats with good chances for John O'Shea and Lewis Grabban but failed to materialise a goal, things looked good for the home side as they half went on until they fell behind to Bobby Reid's headed effort in the 28th minute. Lee Johnson's side looked to be heading in at the break a goal ahead until Grabban managed to get one back in extra-time. 

The second period took a while to get going but when it did it was the visitors who looked the most switched on, Callum O'Dowda and Aden Flint produced decent opportunities but it was the 72nd minute effort from Đurić that saw all three points head back down south. 

 