Reading 0-2 Middlesbrough: Boro back to winning ways as Royals' slump goes on

Middlesbrough moved back into the top half of the Championship with a much-needed 2-0 victory over Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Grant Leadbitter’s first half penalty put the visitors in control before a Britt Assombalonga header 16 minutes from time ended Boro’s five-match winless run.

The result heaps more pressure on Royals boss Jaap Stam, whose side have now won any of their last eight league games and sit two points above the relegation zone.

Despite dominating possession, the hosts registered just two shots on target as Boro produced a gritty and resilient display away from home.

Garry Monk’s side have looked brittle at the back in recent weeks but that wasn’t the case here.

The win moves the Teessiders up to 11th in the Championship table - just two points off the final play-off position.