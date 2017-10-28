Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp: Roberto Firmino's header against Huddersfield felt like Christmas

Jürgen Klopp joked that Roberto Firmino's goal "felt like Christmas" in Liverpool's win over Huddersfield Town because it came from a set-piece.

The Brazilian headed in from James Milner's corner to double the Reds' advantage on the hour mark, just five minutes after Daniel Sturridge had lifted the opening goal over Terriers goalkeeper Jonas Lössl.

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum lashed in a killer third off the underside of the crossbar as the Merseyside outfit claimed a pressure-relieving three points at Anfield.

That came after a tense first-half in which Liverpool had desperately struggled to create goalscoring opportunities and ended with Mohamed Salah seeing his penalty saved.

But their much-improved second-half performance meant that Liverpool claimed a huge victory to move into sixth in the Premier League and claim just a third win in 11 games in all competitions.