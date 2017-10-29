Brighton boss Chris Hughton happy with Seagulls' Premier League start

Chris Hughton has praised his Brighton side following a 1-1 draw at home against Southampton in their tenth game of the Premier League season.

This season is the first time Hughton's side have been back in the top flight of English football in over 30 years, and after 10 games the Seagulls lie in 11th place in the league table.

'We haven’t been embarrassed yet'

Speaking after the game, Hughton said: “From the way we have conducted ourselves in these games and from playing two of the top six, and even in the games we have lost against Leicester and Bournemouth, we haven’t been embarrassed yet in any games.

The Seagulls' steward added that “we deserve to be there" [in 11th place], but that "the most important thing is that there is a lot more work to be done." Hughton is also clear of the difficulties of Premier League life stating,"we can in this division lose five or six games on the spin, and we need to make sure this does not happen.”

Brighton currently sit in 11th place in the Premier League table, just three points behind seventh place Watford FC, and three points above the drop zone. The Albion next go away to Burnley at Turf Moor.

A South Coast derby

Brighton and Southampton could not be separated in the first South Coast derby of the season, as the sides played out to a 1-1 draw at the AMEX Stadium this afternoon.

The Saints took the lead six minutes in when James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick thundered off the corner of the bar, but Southampton captain Steven Davis managed to tap in the rebound, to give the visitors an early lead.

However, Brighton responded 52 minutes in when a clever cross from Pascal Groß found the head of veteran Glenn Murray, who managed to squeeze the ball past Fraser Forster, who guided the goal in with a wanted right hand.