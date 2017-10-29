Paul Barber insists Brighton are stronger than any player or agent

The Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive acknowledges all the implications that come when a team gains promotion from the Football League. 

Brighton have made a great start to their debut Premier League campaign and look set upon staying there for longer than anticipated. 

Speaking about his first taste of Premier League football to the Mirror Barber recalled: "Agents were on as soon as we'd been promoted. One of them wanted a six-figure fee just to make a phone call!

 