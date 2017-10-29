Analysis: Why Burnley face a tough task against an organised Newcastle unit

Burnley have recorded several excellent results this season, particularly against a handful of top six Premier League sides. Yet their home clash against Newcastle United on Monday evening could be one of their toughest fixtures thus far.

What can Burnley do with extra possession?

The Clarets have built their success upon a rigid defence, capable of soaking up immense pressure, before striking with composed finishing.

However, the visit of Newcastle could pose a different problem for the home side as they could see more of the ball than Rafa Benitez' team. Burnley average 43.8% possession this season, compared to Newcastle's 43.2%. With Burnley the hosts, the pressure will be on Sean Dyche's side to make things happen with the ball in front of their own crowd.

The Clarets are excellent on the counter-attack but will have to answer questions about their ability to break down a team likely to defend in greater numbers than the majority of their opponents. With Chris Wood injured, Burnley are also without their top goalscorer. His replacement, Sam Vokes, is usually a threat aerially but he will get very little change from Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles who leads the fourth tightest defence in the top flight.