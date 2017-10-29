Championship matchday fourteen round-up: Sheffield United go top as Wolves slip up

Sheffield United moved to the top of the Championship table with a 2-1 victory at Leeds United whilst former leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers slumped to a defeat at QPR.

Billy Sharp scored just two minutes into the game at Elland Road before Matt Phillips equalized in the 33rd minute. The game appeared to be headed for a draw until David Brooks calmly finished past Whites goalkeeper Andy Lonergan to give the Blades all three points. 

 