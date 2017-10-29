Norwich City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Canaries and Wolves both looking to bounce back after weekend defeats

Norwich City will be hoping to bounce back from a weekend defeat to Derby County as they host second in the table Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

The Canaries fell to a 2-1 defeat to Derby at Carrow Road on Saturday, ending their eight game unbeaten run in the Championship. The loss was Norwich's second in five days in all competitions, as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Arsenal in midweek.

As for Wolves, they will also be looking to recover from two defeats in five days. They were beaten 2-1 by Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Saturday, just days after they were defeated by Manchester City on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Their seasons so far

Despite an indifferent start to the season, Daniel Farke's men have pushed on in recent months and currently sit in eighth place in the table, just one point outside the play-off places.

Saturday's defeat to Derby was the Canaries first league defeat since August and only their second home loss of the season. Before this they had gone eight league games unbeaten, winning five of those eight games, a run that also saw them beat local rivals Ipswich Town.

Farke himself came under some scrutiny at the beginning of the season as it appeared Norwich may be stuck in mid-table for the majority of the 2017/18 campaign due to their inconsistency.

Since then though, Norwich have sorted out their consistency problems and have looked a decent outfit. They are banging on the door of the play-offs and if they can brush off the weekend's loss they still have a chance of breaking into them.

Wolves' promotion charge suffered a minor setback on Saturday as they recorded their third league defeat of the season against QPR.

At times this season Wolves have looked like they may run away with the league and a recent victory against West Midlands rivals Aston Villa left many people singing their praises.

However, defeats such as the one on Saturday and previous losses to Cardiff City and Sheffield United show that there is still a lot to play for in the Championship and that promotion is guaranteed for nobody.

After previous defeats Wolves have bounced back in style and they will be hoping they can do so again on Tuesday night.

Last time they met

The last time these two sides met was in January of this year, Norwich ran out 3-1 winners at Carrow Road. Steven Naismith opened the scoring but a Helder Costa penalty pulled Wolves level, before a late Robbie Brady penalty and a Jonny Howson goal gave Norwich all three points.

Norwich also ran out winners in the reverse fixture at Molineux. Goals from Cameron Jerome and Brady were enough to give them a 2-1 win, despite a late Wolves rally which saw Dave Edwards grab one back for the hosts.

Team news

Leading goalscorer Nélson Oliviera is the latest Norwich attacker to pick up an injury and will miss the game. The Canaries' top goalscorer joins Steven Naismith, Alex Pritchard and Marley Watkins on the sidelines. Right-back Ivo Pinto picked up a knock at the weekend but should be available for selection.

Wolves go into Tuesday's game with a fully fit squad to choose from. Boss Nuno Espírito Santo may look to freshen things up after the weekend's disappointing defeat, fit again Willy Boly will be pushing for a place in the starting line-up after returning to the squad against QPR.