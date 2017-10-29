Jose Mourinho hails attitude of his players following Spurs win

Jose Mourinho couldn't contain his delight with the outcome of his Manchester United side's 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at Old Trafford and he was also pleased with the attitude all of his players showed against a very good team.

United came into the game under pressure after falling to a 2-1 defeat against Huddersfield Town last weekend and thanks to an 82nd minute winner from Anthony Martial, they defeated an in-form Spurs side in a very difficult game for both sides.

Mourinho praised his players for showing the right attitude against Spurs

After the defeat to last week to Huddersfield, Mourinho wasn't happy with the attitude of his players but it was totally different this weekend as he feels he got the reaction he was looking for from his players.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Mourinho said that he felt "we got what we deserved" from a very "difficult match" between two big teams who were "both trying to win" but the key was that he felt his players showed more desire to get the win.

Mourinho went on to say that his team "controlled them very well" throughout the whole game and for him he felt "we had more chances to win the match than they had" and overall he felt his team's attitude was spot on and "we played well" against a team fighting for the title.

Mourinho felt his team 'gave everything' to defeat a very good Spurs side

Talking about his players performance after the game, Mourinho said that "they gave everything" to get the win and the "focus and concentration was there against a quality team" and for Mourinho to "play well against a very good team" feels even more sweeter given the criticism they got last weekend.

The win for Mourinho's men means that they stay five points behind table toppers Manchester City with next weekend's game at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea another important game as they try to keep pace with Pep Guardiola's men.