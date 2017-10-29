Burnley vs Newcastle United Preview: Can the Magpies end Monday Night Football hoodoo?

Newcastle United visit Burnley looking to stretch their unbeaten run to four games.

Rafael Benitez’ men have collected five points from their previous three matches against Liverpool, Southampton and Crystal Palace.

And when the Magpies travel to Turf Moor, not only will they have to contest against one of this season’s surprise package – ending their Monday Night Football hoodoo against Premier League opposition becomes another issue.

Monday Night Football hoodoo

The Magpies have lost their last six matches against top-flight opposition as a part of Sky Sports’ coverage of Monday Night Football.

United’s last win came against Wigan Athletic on December 3, 2012, in a 3-0 victory.

Since then, Newcastle have faced Fulham, Manchester City, Everton, Arsenal, Stoke City, and West Ham United – losing to all.

Whilst in the Championship last season, Benitez’ men managed to beat Aston Villa and secure promotion against Preston North End in front of the Sky camera on a Monday night.

The Geordies will be hoping it’s a change in fortune for their side when they visit Turf Moor…

Team News

Toon boss Benitez will still be without left-back Paul Dummett after he picked up a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season.

The Spaniard, however, is set to have Dwight Gayle and Massaido Haidara at his disposal, meaning he will have a near fully fit squad to choose from.

Burnley top scorer Chris Wood (3), is a doubt for the game with a hamstring injury.

Summer signing Jonathan Walters and keeper Tom Heaton remain sidelined.

 