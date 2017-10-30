Brighton defender Lewis Dunk says side showed "character" in Saints draw

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk insists the Seagulls showed their character following their 1-1 draw against rivals Southampton.

Brighton are 12th in the Premier League table as they head back to the AMEX Stadium to face West Bromwich Albion.

Dunk sees character in Seagulls' dressing room

After the Saints' Steven Davis opened the scoring on seven minutes, Dunk said "It's not nice to be a goal down", but after Glenn Murray's equaliser, the defender said "we showed character - and we know we've got that in the dressing room".

He is also pleased with the position Brighton sit at in the league table considering they were in the top flight for the first time, stating"we were coming into the unknown, so to get 12 points from 10 games is a good return for us".

Dunk hopes Seagulls unbeaten run can continue, talks about international break

Having not lost in almost a month, the centre-back hopes Brighton's good run of form can continue, saying: "We're three games unbeaten now, so hopefully we can continue that. Swansea are a team around us and that's a game we want to win".

“The next game after that is after the international break, so that’s a long way off" and while the club has gone into the break off the back of a loss, Dunk hopes to avoid a repeat of that scenario.

"We’ve been there before when we’ve lost the game going into it, and it's then a couple weeks until you play again. So hopefully we'll come out with the three points."