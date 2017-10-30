Simon Grayson under "no illusions" Sunderland need to start winning games ahead of crucial Bolton clash

Sunderland AFC manager Simon Grayson has stated that he is under "no illusions" that his struggling side need to start winning matches, after the Black Cats winless run at home continued with Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Bristol City. 

'Have to get the basics right'

Many on Wearside will have viewed Sunderland's long-delayed drop out of the Premier League as a fresh start for the club. Optimism was heightened by the arrival of Grayson, an expert in the second-tier and some decent signings which followed.

Howeve,r their form has just been a continuation of that which relegated them in the first place as they find themselves inside the relegation zone with one win in their 14 games. Their home form has epitomised their form in the last year with the Black Cats failing to win at the Stadium of Light since last December. 

Their was some hope going into the clash with Lee Johnson's side who where fresh off a Carabao Cup conquest over Crystal Palace, but ultimately it ended in disappointment for the home side as they suffered their seventh loss of the campaign. 

Fans will be hopeful of a better result Tuesday night as they take on fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers in a Halloween basement battle. Grayson stated after Saturday's defeat he was under "no illusions" that they need to start winning games and that a result against Bolton could "quickly change it around". 

"Well I am under no illusions that we need to start winning football matches very quickly and that was supposed to happen today," Grayson said in his post-match press conference.

"And if we gift opposition chances and free opportunities to win a game then we are going to make it difficult for ourselves regardless of today on Tuesday." 

"Our preparation obviously turns quickly to the game on Tuesday knowing that the next two games that we need to get some positivity around the place again," the coach proclaimed. 

"Without a shadow of a doubt but we've got to do the basics right of any football match, win your individual battles, do what you are ask to do and stick to the game plan," the 47-year-old stated on whether he had the right set of players to get out trouble.

"Don’t blame other people if you’ve got a job to do whether it’s a set piece on in general play go stick to your job of what you need to and that will help us to win a game." 

"I think today was probably the strongest squad that I have had available but we still didn’t look a very confident team," Grayson added.

"Where you look at Bristol City obviously playing with a spring in their step but we know a result or two can quickly change it around." 