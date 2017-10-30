Rajiv Van La Parra reflects on loss to Liverpool

Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv Van La Parra reflected on the Terriers' 3-0 loss at Liverpool. Georginio Wijnaldum, La Parra's half-brother, rounded out the scoring for the Reds.

He promised he would get one back on his sibling and went on to address a number of other topics as Huddersfield sit 12th in the Premier League table.

"Of course [I want to]! First there are other games of course but I think I have to make something right for myself and for the team also against Liverpool. Hopefully I can do that when we play them at home".

Injury suffered at Anfield "not too bad"

The Dutchman picked up an injury to his groin, but said "It was not too bad" and added "I think I maybe could have played on, but the way we play it was asking too much - especially defensively - so I thought the best thing to do is let someone come on who is fresher to do this work".

Van La Parra feels atmosphere at Anfield "was good"

In saying that "It was good" to play at Liverpool's legendary ground, Van La Parra felt "the atmosphere was good and the way we played was not too bad", he felt "I think we had the crowd still and I think that was a good job from us because they put some pressure on the team as well".

He noticed that "with every mistake they made the crowd was on them a little bit and that's what we did really well in the first half and after the second half they scored an early goal so it was easier for them to play out the game."

Winger talks of scoring more goals, defensive frustration

Being a player who is looked upon to score, Van La Parra said "I am an attacking player so of course the goals are important - also for the confidence" and knows"I have to step up my game more because the way we play it asks a lot defensively so offensively you are sometimes a little bit too tired.

"But I think I have to find a way to do the same offensively that I do defensively."